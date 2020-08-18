Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) will announce ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Cara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.97%.

CARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $68,843.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,541,243.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,449,913.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $366,665. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $16.53. 257,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.81. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

