Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HASI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BofA Securities cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.94. 100,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,128. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,915,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

