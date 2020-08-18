Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Earnings of $5.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings per share of $5.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.48. Northrop Grumman posted earnings of $5.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $22.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.07 to $22.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $25.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.05 to $26.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.76. The company had a trading volume of 628,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,947. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.85 and its 200-day moving average is $328.32. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

