Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.71 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will report $281.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.00 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $137.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $991.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $982.70 million to $998.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Argus began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

TDOC stock traded up $12.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.28. 6,566,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,120. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.14. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.71, for a total value of $6,561,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $152,502,764.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,717 shares of company stock valued at $36,994,032 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,922,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,321,026,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,774,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $895,028,000 after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 705.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $701,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 510.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,845 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

