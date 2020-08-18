Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) to Strong Sell

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Advantest in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Advantest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.62. 15,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advantest has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $65.20.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

