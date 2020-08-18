Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to Hold

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adecoagro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

AGRO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. 7,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,826. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.10. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 52.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 26,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $9,936,000. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

