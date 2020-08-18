Zel Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and $2.87 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00694574 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00093376 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00080255 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 193.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001061 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 112,026,675 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

