Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane Sells 50,000 Shares

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total value of $4,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,825,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ZEN stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.44. The company had a trading volume of 783,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,033. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $101.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Zendesk by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 37.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.