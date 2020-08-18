Zilla Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $227,808.46 and approximately $1,002.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

