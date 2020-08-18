Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Reaches $248.14 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $248.14 million and $61.34 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bithumb, Gate.io and Koinex. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00139690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.38 or 0.01827012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00192819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000913 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00135858 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,655,850,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,364,383,042 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinhub, Zebpay, Ethfinex, DDEX, Binance, HitBTC, Korbit, Radar Relay, OOOBTC, GOPAX, UEX, DragonEX, BitMart, AirSwap, Gate.io, Tokenomy, OKEx, Bithumb, Coinone, Koinex, WazirX, BitForex, DEx.top, Kyber Network, IDEX, FCoin, Hotbit, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OTCBTC, BiteBTC, Huobi and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

