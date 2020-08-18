Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 425%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.33).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZYNE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,725. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $110.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 442,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 39,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 380,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,717 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 341,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 131,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

