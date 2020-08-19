-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.15. Oasis Petroleum also posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OAS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.42.

Shares of NYSE:OAS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 191,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,129,432. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $238.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

