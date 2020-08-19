$0.19 EPS Expected for Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s earnings. Bankwell Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bankwell Financial Group.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:BWFG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.60. 11,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $122.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.72. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

