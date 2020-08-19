$0.36 EPS Expected for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 65.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNIT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 684.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 300,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 262,600 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 44.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,733,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 343,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at $914,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNIT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,702. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

