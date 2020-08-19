$0.91 EPS Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) to post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.85. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,727. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.93 per share, with a total value of $309,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,747.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,713,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,130,000 after acquiring an additional 178,096 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 63,022.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 123,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 123,524 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 55,921 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 643.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

