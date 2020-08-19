$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $986.00 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $993.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $984.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,492,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after acquiring an additional 122,111 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,393,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,956,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,323,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,130,000 after buying an additional 225,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 18.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 191,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 108,850 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPB stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.06. 336,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,614. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.