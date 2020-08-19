$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $986.00 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $993.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $984.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,492,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after acquiring an additional 122,111 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,393,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,956,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,323,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,130,000 after buying an additional 225,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 18.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 191,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 108,850 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SPB stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.06. 336,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,614. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.94.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.