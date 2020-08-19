$1.14 EPS Expected for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Analysts expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. BIO-TECHNE posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens cut BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.44.

TECH stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.43. The company had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,720. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.12. BIO-TECHNE has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $286.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.25.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total value of $699,475.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $2,503,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,121 shares of company stock worth $10,980,262. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 580.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

