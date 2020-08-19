$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.12.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $1,753,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.29. 721,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,445. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.26. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $199.90. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

