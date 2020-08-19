$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) will post sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Clorox reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year sales of $6.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.93.

CLX stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,038. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.81. Clorox has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.7% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.5% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 7.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

