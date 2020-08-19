$1.74 EPS Expected for FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) to announce $1.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. FS Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.95 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 22.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of FSBW stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.95. 5,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,748. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 71.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 118,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 438.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

