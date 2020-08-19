100,000 Shares in HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Purchased by JW Asset Management LLC

JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. HEXO makes up 0.0% of JW Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 58.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 2,612.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 349.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEXO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. 7,593,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,238,266. HEXO Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HEXO shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of HEXO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.30 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.10 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, June 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.40.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

