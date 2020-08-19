$105.15 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post sales of $105.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.59 million and the highest is $128.82 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs posted sales of $162.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will report full year sales of $432.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.90 million to $476.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $587.83 million, with estimates ranging from $483.26 million to $652.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $94.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.35 million.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

In other news, CAO Eun Nam acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $37,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,074,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,206. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.