14,627 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,142,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,650,000 after buying an additional 252,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after buying an additional 33,507 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 355,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 50,085 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,327,000.

SKYY traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $77.64. The company had a trading volume of 22,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,096. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $79.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27.

