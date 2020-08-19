148,342 Shares in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 148,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,000. JD.Com comprises 4.0% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after purchasing an additional 766,111 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 50.3% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 38.9% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 2,895.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 665,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,958,000 after buying an additional 643,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter worth about $32,100,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD traded up $3.34 on Wednesday, hitting $70.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,255,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,743,244. The company has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Cfra boosted their price target on JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded JD.Com to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

