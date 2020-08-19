1,826,862 Shares in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,826,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,725,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,560. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $166.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,123. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

