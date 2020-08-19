19,111 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Acquired by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,420.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,432,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246,052 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,431,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,909 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,478,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,070,000 after acquiring an additional 686,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,182,000 after purchasing an additional 486,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,570,000 after purchasing an additional 394,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.30. 12,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,743. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average is $52.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

