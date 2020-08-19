1irstcoin (FST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.88 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $20.88 million and approximately $36,314.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00004979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00785579 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.01098134 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00021064 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000679 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008221 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005096 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,769,697 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

