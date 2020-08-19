25,066 Shares in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,258,000. S&P Global comprises 1.9% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in S&P Global by 10.7% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in S&P Global by 41.7% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 22,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $360.12. 557,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.05 and its 200-day moving average is $302.18. The firm has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $362.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.