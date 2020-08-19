$34.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to report $34.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.56 billion and the highest is $37.36 billion. Home Depot posted sales of $30.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year sales of $119.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.36 billion to $123.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $120.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $117.01 billion to $125.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. CSFB increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura increased their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $284.93. 337,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.39 and its 200-day moving average is $233.17. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $289.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

