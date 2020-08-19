360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 7.4%

360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.01, 57,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,971,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. CLSA assumed coverage on 360 Finance in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded 360 Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 360 Finance in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.40 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.47.

Get 360 Finance alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.35. 360 Finance had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $449.11 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that 360 Finance Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in 360 Finance by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 360 Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 360 Finance in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in 360 Finance in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 360 Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for 360 Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.