$377.80 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) to report sales of $377.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $397.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.61 million. Conn’s posted sales of $401.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.86 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. Conn’s’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

CONN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Conn’s by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 441,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Conn’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 403,966 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Conn’s by 449.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 370,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Conn’s by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 174,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CONN traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. 461,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,644. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a market cap of $335.77 million, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 2.30. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

