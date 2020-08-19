3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.13. The company had a trading volume of 94,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,010. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.76. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The stock has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.