44,300 Shares in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,225,000 after buying an additional 978,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,953,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,610,000 after purchasing an additional 167,690 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,601,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,591,000 after purchasing an additional 182,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zscaler by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 76,578 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $128.96. The company had a trading volume of 57,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 35,200 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $3,247,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,775.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $11,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,275,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,088 shares of company stock valued at $33,509,770. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Zscaler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zscaler from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Zscaler from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

