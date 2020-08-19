4,704 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.3% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,775,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $628,350,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,853,000 after buying an additional 942,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after buying an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total transaction of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,012,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,031 shares of company stock valued at $75,465,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.00. 29,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $423.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.50.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.