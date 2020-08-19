4,835 Shares in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Bought by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,835 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP owned about 0.07% of Cambridge Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CATC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter worth $181,000. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CATC traded down $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $54.71. 6,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,825. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $82.80. The company has a market capitalization of $397.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CATC. BidaskClub downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.