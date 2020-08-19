4,931 Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Ulta Beauty makes up 0.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, June 1st. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.45.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.43. 38,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,847. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

