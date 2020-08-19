55,040 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,147,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,242. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day moving average is $67.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

