5,590 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,848 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.26. 806,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

