570 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 570 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 895.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,442,000 after buying an additional 234,327 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Booking by 628.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 215,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,011,000 after acquiring an additional 185,959 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,445,000 after acquiring an additional 163,580 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Booking by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,259,000 after acquiring an additional 157,950 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 2,709.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 161,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 155,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $25.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,778.91. 238,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,679. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,708.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,607.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

