5,900 Shares in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,000. Equinix makes up approximately 1.9% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Equinix by 47.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total transaction of $174,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,473,911.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total transaction of $662,321.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,430 shares of company stock worth $4,657,389. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.52.

Equinix stock traded up $14.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $786.85. 453,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $745.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $670.69. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $805.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.