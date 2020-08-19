6,066 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,790,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,571,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,608 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,327,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after acquiring an additional 275,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.08.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,081. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.52. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

