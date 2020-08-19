6,820 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Acquired by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $304,376,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $134,908,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $126,278,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $121,840,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $106,956,000.

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.92. 1,549,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192,786. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion and a PE ratio of 32.93. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

