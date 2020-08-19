9,390 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,893. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.