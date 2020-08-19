9,680 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,680 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after buying an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,390,707,000 after purchasing an additional 569,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $914,455,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 170.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.89. 3,040,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,388. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

