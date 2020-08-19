A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 5,666.7% from the July 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.75. 71,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.07. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

