Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Increased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,281 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $100.48. 110,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,290. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average is $89.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.