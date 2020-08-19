AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 298,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,544,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,384,899. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $167.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

