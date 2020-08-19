Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment stock opened at C$2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.98. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a 1-year low of C$2.51 and a 1-year high of C$3.67. The company has a market cap of $145.64 million and a P/E ratio of -5.98.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

