Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Buys 50 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 5.1% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,408 shares of company stock worth $6,504,768. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,647,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,569,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.65. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.