Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Sells 384 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 4.4% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after buying an additional 237,469 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,200,989,000 after buying an additional 886,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after buying an additional 1,466,231 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,237,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $591,457,000 after buying an additional 493,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 17.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.18. 20,997,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,150,871. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91. The company has a market cap of $166.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

